Show Us Evidence That You Invited VeryDarkMan – Mark Angel Dares EFCC

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel, has weighed in on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) saga facing controversial media personality VeryDarkMan.

Mark Angel dared the anti-graft agency to provide evidence that it invited the social media activist before arresting him.

The comedian’s demand comes after the EFCC issued a press statement claiming that VeryDarkMan had ignored multiple invitations from the agency, prompting his arrest last Friday, a move that has since sparked widespread protests and backlash online.

Sharing his reservations via a video shared on social media, Mark Angel expressed skepticism over EFCC’s narrative.

“EFCC just released a press statement saying that they invited Verydarkman and he refused to go that was the reason they arrested him. We want to believe what EFCC has just said. In fact, I personally want to believe it. Show us the evidence that you have,” he said.

He added that while he supports the rule of law and due process, the public deserves clarity.

“If he has done something and you want to do your work, we will wait for you to do your work. Yeah, that is the law. Show us that you invited him since that is the reason why you arrested him,” he added.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians online. Some expressed doubt about the EFCC’s claim, while others accused influencers of leveraging the case for attention.