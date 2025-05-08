Ex-Governor Uduaghan Dumps PDP Again For APC

Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Uduaghan returned to the APC on Wednesday. Recall that PDP South South Chairman, Emma Ogidi, had said that politicians who defected to APC in Delta would return back to the party like Uduaghan did.

However, Uduaghan joined APC at his Warri, GRA residence. He was received into the party by its Delta South Women Leader, Alero Tenumah; the party’s Chairman in Abigborodo Ward 6, George Ino, and other party leaders in the ward and local government levels.

The ex-governor, whose new APC membership card reads: ‘Delta WRN//023/32001′, praised the party’s leaders for their solidarity and honour.

He assured them of synergy and continuous working relationship towards further development of Delta State.

According to the Nation, Uduaghan’s daughter, who is the Delta State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Child Development, Orode Uduaghan, also picked her APC membership card from the ward’s leadership of the party.

Tenumah urged new members to contribute meaningfully to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

She assured Uduaghan and the new members of the party’s support and collaboration.