Uduaghan’s Remains Arrive Delta

The body of former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, arrived in the state on Tuesday amid an outpouring of tributes from political leaders nationwide.

Naija News reports that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Tobore, joined members of the Uduaghan family to receive the body at Osubi Airport in the state’s Okpe Local Government Area.

The governor and his wife thereafter proceeded to the late politician’s residence in Warri, where they consoled his widow, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan.

Oborevwori, who described the deceased as his boss, recalled the political support he enjoyed from him, including his appointment as one of his special advisers in 2007.

He credited the late governor with significant contributions to the state’s development, particularly the Asaba International Airport.

The governor said, “He contributed immensely to the development of Delta State, most especially the Asaba International Airport. He was a man of few words. He was very articulate, calm. He has gone, but he can never be forgotten by Deltans.”

Uduaghan died at the age of 71, and his death was announced on Monday by his son, Toju.

He served as Governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015, and earlier served as Commissioner for Health and Secretary to the State Government under former Governor James Ibori.