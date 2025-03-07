“An Episode Of Content Creation” – Senate Spokesperson Reacts To Natasha Akpoti’s Kiss With Husband In N’Assembly

Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu has described Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public display of affection with her husband at the National Assembly as “an episode of content creation.”

Naija News reports that the senator representing Kogi Central arrived at the legislative complex on March 5, accompanied by her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

As cameras rolled and reporters looked on, the couple shared a brief kiss before she proceeded to the plenary to submit a sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Reacting to the incident during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Adaramodu expressed his disapproval, noting that such a public display of affection in front of cameras and journalists was unacceptable.

“This is bewildering… like, I was watching all the clips. It’s quite very sickening and it’s omnipotently pathetic… that this is where we are and then the leadership, especially the first arm of government, which is the legislature,” he remarked.

He went further to compare the moment to childhood stage performances, saying, “When I saw my colleague and sister Natasha Akpoti entering with a kiss, it made me look back at when we were acting during stage theatres or entertainment in primary school. Is this where we are still? So, don’t let me go there. Very unthinkable and unspeakable.”

When asked if there was anything wrong with Uduaghan accompanying his wife to the National Assembly in support, Adaramodu responded, “Solidarity over what? Over internal matters in the senate? It is legal but it’s socially, morally and politically wrong. It doesn’t mean that all legal things are very good for adults to act.”

He further described the incident as a “content creation” strategy, stating, “I said initially that this is an episode of content creation and the content has been created. That is part of the skits of the contents being created by our colleague and then the whole thing is trending.”

Following this, the senate, on Thursday, suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after adopting a report from the committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions. Her suspension was linked to a confrontation with Akpabio over seating arrangements.