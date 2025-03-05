VIDEO: Moment Senator Natasha Gets Kissed By Husband As She Returns To Senate Amid Controversy

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, made a dramatic entrance into the Senate Chamber on March 5, 2025, accompanied by her husband, as the plenary session resumed following a week-long recess.

In a touching moment, her husband shared a brief kiss with her before she proceeded to take her seat in the chamber.

Natasha assumed her position in a newly designated seat as the focal point of ongoing disputes.

Watch the video clip below:

Naija News reports that this controversy has heightened tensions within the Senate, particularly following her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate President has firmly denied these allegations, asserting that he has acted appropriately. Nevertheless, the situation has ignited discussions regarding the standards of conduct and decorum within the legislative assembly.

As the plenary session commenced, all attention was directed towards Senator Natasha as she prepared to engage in her legislative responsibilities, undeterred by the surrounding controversy.

In a related development, supporters of the Kogi senator gathered outside the National Assembly, coinciding with the Ethics Committee’s announcement of an investigation into her alleged noncompliance with Senate regulations.

Chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun, the committee will look into the claims against Natasha. Despite the deployment of tear gas by security forces, the protesters remained resolute, voicing their concerns about the treatment of women in the Senate and urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

The allegations of sexual harassment have been framed as a significant human rights issue.