Akpoti-Uduaghan, Husband Threaten Legal Action Against Senator Nwaebonyi Over Alleged Defamation

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, is facing the prospect of a lawsuit following alleged defamatory comments against Emmanuel Uduaghan and his wife, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The couple’s legal representatives have issued a formal demand for a public apology, warning that legal action will be pursued if the senator fails to comply.

In a letter dated March 27, 2025, with reference WIC/W/AB/W3/25, the solicitors representing Chief Uduaghan, a high chief in Warri Kingdom, and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, accused Nwaebonyi of making damaging statements during a television interview.

The remarks were aired on News Central TV and its affiliate platforms, including DSTV, GOTV, Startimes, and AVO.

During the interview, Nwaebonyi allegedly made derogatory remarks that suggested Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had a pattern of making false accusations of sexual harassment.

He also implied that her marriage to Chief Uduaghan was based on coercion rather than mutual affection.

The legal representatives of the couple have condemned Nwaebonyi’s comments as an intentional attempt to damage their clients’ reputations.

The statements, which quickly spread across social media, were described as a deliberate effort to tarnish the public image of both individuals.

The solicitors argued that Nwaebonyi’s remarks falsely portrayed Chief Uduaghan as a victim of blackmail and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan as a person of questionable moral character.

The letter pointed out that these false allegations have caused significant reputational harm, leading to distrust and embarrassment among their political, social, and business associates.

The letter from the law firm demands a public apology from Senator Nwaebonyi within 14 days, to be broadcast on News Central TV and widely shared across social media platforms.

The solicitors warned that failure to comply with this request would result in legal proceedings being initiated against Nwaebonyi to seek redress.