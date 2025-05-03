Like Uduaghan: Okowa, Oborevwori Will Return – South-South PDP Chairman

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South South, Emma Ogidi, has said the party remains intact in Delta State.

Naija News reports that Ogidi said the party’s number and its chances have not been depleted by the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

In an interview with Vanguard, Ogidi pointed out that the PDP gave Delta State all its development.

“PDP still exists in Delta State; yes, our number has been depleted, no doubt about that, but as for the existence of the party, yes, it exists in the state.

“When the news went out that I had been given the assignment, I received many phone calls from people who said they were not going anywhere. There is still this enthusiasm in PDP.

“You know why? In all these years, the development you see in Delta State is PDP-driven, so the PDP has been successful. People ask what is happening; the truth is that we are all from different backgrounds, so those who joined the APC have their reasons for that. But those of us who remained have our reasons for remaining behind.

“One reason is that PDP has been successful in Delta State. PDP brought all the development you can see today in Delta State. Most of those hundrednaires, thousandsaires, and millionaires you see today were all made by the PDP, so, for that reason, some of us are still committed to giving back to Delta State.

“PDP should be grateful to Deltans because they supported us. This is my strong view, and I plead with Deltans to see that there is still hope for the PDP in Delta State,” he said.

The former commissioner who served as Delta State’s representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) added that All Progressives Congress (APC) has nothing to offer.

He stressed that like former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Governor Oborevwori and Okowa may come back to the PDP.

“Delta State is a PDP state. You would recall that a former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, went to the APC; he came back, and I know what he said. He said he had been there, and there was nothing there. You see, the truth is that this is not a period to start responding to everything. It is a period of taking stock.

“Those of us who are left in PDP are taking stock. Of course, you know this is a chapter, and we will report to Abuja, our national headquarters,” he added.