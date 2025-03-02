Natasha’s Husband Reacts To Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Akpabio

The verbal exchanges between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan took a fresh twist on Saturday, as her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, urged Akpabio to accord his wife the respect and dignity she deserves.

Naija News reports that Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State, said he had initially refrained from commenting on the dispute but felt compelled to speak due to recent developments.

“I would never trade her for anything, as she is the greatest joy of my life,” he stated.

He also expressed concern over the sentiments being stirred by the controversy, stating that they were distracting from the real issues at stake.

Without prejudice to ongoing legal proceedings, Uduaghan emphasized that his wife was duly elected by her people, who have immense love, respect, and confidence in her leadership.

“She is committed to delivering quality representation to her district and the nation at large,” he added.

Describing Natasha as a devoted wife and a truthful person, he disclosed that she had confided in him about her interactions with Senate President Akpabio, whom he once considered a family friend.

Uduaghan: I Sought To Resolve The Matter Peacefully

“In response, I approached the matter with the utmost maturity and responsibility. As a traditional leader who upholds family values and respects constituted authority, I sought to foster peace and harmony,” Uduaghan said.

He revealed that he had personally met with Akpabio, urging him to treat his wife with courtesy and respect while also honoring their friendship.

According to Uduaghan, both parties initially agreed to resolve the issue amicably. However, despite this understanding, he noted that his wife continues to express concerns about harassment from the Senate President.

Reaffirming his unwavering faith in his wife’s loyalty and their marriage, Uduaghan called on the Senate and Akpabio to treat Natasha with the respect she deserves while the relevant authorities and the court address the underlying issues.