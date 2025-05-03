Security Operatives Seal Galadima’s Residence Amid Leadership Crisis In Kano Emirate

Security operatives sealed off the official residence of the Galadima of Kano, on Friday, after two individuals emerged, claiming the revered traditional title.

Naija News reports that the dispute follows the recent passing of the former Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sanusi, which left a leadership vacuum that two factions are now vying to fill.

The Kano emirate, already grappling with a leadership crisis, was thrown into further turmoil after the controversial reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the emir by the state government, four years after his removal.

The reinstatement has led to a bitter power struggle between Sanusi and Aminu Bayero, who was installed as the emir in 2020 after Sanusi’s deposition.

On Friday, the Kano State Government-backed Muhammadu Sanusi elevated Mannir Sanusi, the Wamban Kano, to the position of Galadiman Kano at a ceremony held at his palace.

However, a rival faction loyal to Aminu Bayero held a separate ceremony at the Nasarawa mini-palace, where they announced Sanusi Ado Bayero as the new Galadiman Kano.

The emergence of these two claimants has further intensified the leadership dispute in the Kano emirate. As both factions continue to battle for legitimacy, security personnel were deployed to prevent any potential violence or unrest.

Following the two competing ceremonies, heavily armed security personnel surrounded the Galadima House, located in the Galadanci area of Kano, on Friday morning.

Sources confirmed to Punch that access to the area was restricted, and the security personnel were stationed to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the state.

A source, speaking anonymously due to a lack of authorisation to speak on the matter, indicated that the security presence was a precautionary measure to maintain peace amid the rising tensions.

Sanusi Promotes Traditional Titles Amidst Crisis

At the ceremony hosted at the Kano Emirate palace, Muhammadu Sanusi also elevated several individuals to higher traditional titles.

Alhaji Kabir Hashim, the Turakin Kano, was promoted to Wamban Kano, while Alhaji Mahmoud Bayero, the Tafidan Kano, was elevated to Turakin Kano.

Other notable promotions included Alhaji Adam Sanusi, who was appointed as the new Tafidan Kano, and Alhaji Ahmad Sanusi, who assumed the role of Yariman Kano.

Sanusi addressed the new titleholders during the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of their new roles.

“These titles are not merely symbolic but represent a call to service, dedication, and integrity. “I urge you all to uphold the dignity of the institution, work with your local councils, and serve your communities with justice, fairness, and humility,” he stated.

Sanusi further emphasised that the appointments were made based on merit and humanitarian contributions across various sectors.

He encouraged the new appointees to cooperate with their respective local government chairmen to foster development and good governance in their communities.