BBNaija Season 10 Audition – Organizers Announces Schedule For Fresh Edition

The organisers of the renowned reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), have officially revealed the audition schedule for its eagerly awaited tenth season.

As stated in a post on 𝕏, hopeful contestants can sign up for the online audition set to occur from May 3 to May 7, 2025.

Naija News reports that following the online auditions, chosen candidates will be invited to attend in-person auditions, which will take place across three cities over a span of three days.

The post reads: “Think you’ve got what it takes to be Season 10 Certified? Prove it.#BBNaija Season 10 auditions are live!.

“Register from May 3–7 to qualify for the physical auditions. 3 cities. 3 days. Limited slots. Secure your spot now.”

Due to the limited slot availability, the organisers urged prospective contestants to reserve their place as soon as possible.

This season is expected to deliver excitement comparable to previous ones, featuring contestants engaging in diverse challenges for the chance to win prizes and evade elimination.

Those wishing to take part can sign up via the official channels of the show, adhering to the outlined guidelines and instructions, the announcement noted.