Secondus Urges President Tinubu To Reinstate Rivers Governor Fubara

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has called on President Bola Tinubu to restore the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to power, insisting that doing so would be the only way to uphold the people’s mandate in the state.

Secondus, in an Easter message released through his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, on Sunday, condemned the actions of the Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, and warned that these actions were putting the state in a precarious situation.

The PDP chieftain, expressing his concern for the state, called on President Tinubu to consider the voice of reason in his decision, emphasising the importance of respecting the democratic process.

“The voice of reason should guide the President by restoring Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who has the mandate of the people,” Secondus stated.

He added that the current administration of Ibas, who was appointed as the Sole Administrator, has created a volatile political environment in the state.

“The Sole Administrator’s activities have set Rivers State on a keg of gunpowder, and I weep for my state. Sadly, Rivers State has found itself on the ugly side of history over the control of resources and the state by one man,” he said.

Secondus’ call comes in the wake of an invitation extended to Ibas by the Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight, urging him to appear for an interactive session regarding the state’s governance.

In his statement, Secondus also commended the Ijaw nation for showing restraint during the political turmoil. He praised the leaders and people of the Ijaw ethnic group, acknowledging their role as “the indisputable fourth-largest ethnic group in Nigeria” and their peaceful management of provocations.

“My special appreciation goes to the Ijaw nation, its leaders, and people, for managing the provocations,” Secondus stated.

Further emphasising the importance of peace, unity, and justice, Secondus urged Christians to reflect Christ’s love during the Easter period.

He noted that the season reminds people of the core values of brotherly love, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty, humility, justice, equity, and fairness, as taught in the Scriptures.

In March 2025, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, following a prolonged political crisis in the oil-rich state. The crisis led to the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State Assembly.