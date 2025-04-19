‘Refuse To Be Led Astray’ – Secondus Knocks Tinubu, Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has criticised the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, over the operations in the state.

Naija News reports that Secondus, in his Easter message through his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, asserted that Ibas’ activities have set the state on a keg of gunpowder.

The PDP chieftain also urged President Bola Tinubu to shun being led astray and restore the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Secondus warned that those playing God in the state and toying with the destiny of the citizens of the state should beware of the wrath and consequences of the almighty God.

He further called for fervent prayers for divine intervention in Nigeria’s affairs, especially in addressing insecurity, which he said is spreading like wildfire across the country.

He said, “Those playing God by toying with the destiny of the citizens of the state to beware of the wrath and consequences of the almighty.

“I urge President Bola Tinubu to refuse to be led astray on the situation in Rivers State and should instead be guided by the voice of reason by restoring Governor Similaya Fubara who has the mandate of the people.

“The Sole Administrator’s activities have set Rivers State on a keg of gunpowder, and I weep for my state. Sadly Rivers State has found itself on the ugly side of history over the control of Resources and the state by one man.

“My special appreciation goes to the Ijaw nation, its leaders and people, the indisputable fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria with over 30 LGAs across seven states, for managing the provocations.

“Christians are to be unrelenting in their prayers because God’s solution is the final and worthwhile.

“I urge Christians to continue to show love and piety, among themselves as Christ’s resurrection at Easter brings hope to mankind knowing that after Good Friday of disappointment and the death of Christ comes an Sunday.”