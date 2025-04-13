Court Ruling Ordering FBI, DEA To Release Confidential Investigation On Tinubu Emerge

A U.S. court ruling has emerged ordering the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release confidential documents related to an investigation into Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the ruling, handed down by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, mandates the release of documents concerning a federal investigation into Tinubu’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking during the 1990s.

A Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, shared the ruling in a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter), expressing his excitement over the court’s decision.

Hundeyin, who filed a lawsuit with American citizen Aaron Greenspan, stated, “I’ve dreamt of this day since 2022, and it’s a shame that I can’t do this with my @DavidHundeyin account. But long story short, Aaron Greenspan and I have won our FOIA lawsuit against the @FBI, @DEAHQ, @StateDept and @TheJusticeDept regarding @official Abates heroin trafficking records. THE UNREDACTED FILES WILL BE RELEASED!”

Hundeyin’s statement marked the victory in a lawsuit filed in June 2023, under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which demanded the release of information about the investigation into Tinubu’s alleged links to heroin trafficking in the 1990s.

The U.S. District Court ruling, issued on Tuesday by Judge Beryl Howell, requires U.S. law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA, IRS, and U.S. State Department, to release documents tied to their investigation into Tinubu’s involvement in alleged heroin trafficking.

The lawsuit, filed by Hundeyin and Greenspan, accused the agencies of withholding relevant documents under FOIA requests made between 2022 and 2023.

Greenspan’s suit specifically focused on obtaining information related to a joint investigation conducted by U.S. law enforcement agencies in Northern Indiana and Northern Illinois.

He had requested criminal records concerning four individuals allegedly linked to a heroin trafficking ring, including Bola Tinubu, Abiodun Agbele, Lee Andrew Edwards, and Mueez Abegboyega Akande.

The case centers around allegations from the 1990s that Tinubu, along with others, was involved in a heroin trafficking network.

