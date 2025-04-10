Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 10th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 10th April, 2025

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to adopt a citizen-centric approach.

In a statement on Wednesday, Buhari’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, disclosed that the former President stated that leadership presents both a challenge and opportunity, and that balancing the two would significantly advance national progress.

The former president expressed confidence in the progress being made by the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reiterated his call for continued dedication to the nation’s progress.

He also said leaders should accord importance to the welfare of the people, not themselves, offering his personal example of leaving office with the same physical assets he had before his presidency.

He thanked the Tinubu administration for renovating his home in Kaduna, explaining that while the building looked very much the same externally, so much improvement was made inside.

He thanked the governors for the visit, saying that while he had worked with several of them, some others were new to him.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to maintain neutrality and transparency in the discharge of its duties as touching the leadership tussle in the Labour Party (LP).

This position was made known by INEC’s Acting Chairman, Sam Olumekun, during a visit by Labour Party (LP) leaders to the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, during which they urged the electoral body to officially recognize Senator Esther Nenadi Usman as the legitimate chairman of the party.

Led by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the LP delegation was received by Olumekun and other National Commissioners.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Labour Party leaders presented their case, asking INEC to take formal steps to acknowledge Usman’s leadership in light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

A statement by INEC after the meeting noted that Governor Otti formally presented a Certified True Copy of the recent Supreme Court judgment concerning the party’s leadership.

The statement confirmed that both parties engaged in meaningful discussions targeted at reinforcing democratic values.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibokette Ibas, has made significant strides in reshaping the state’s administrative landscape, announcing new appointments to the Civil Service and Local Government Service Commissions.

These changes come alongside the controversial appointment of administrators for the 23 local government councils, despite a restraining order from the Federal High Court.

In a formal announcement on Wednesday, a special statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, confirmed the appointments, which include prominent figures across various state commissions.

The latest appointments come on the heels of Vice Admiral Ibas’s controversial actions, including the appointment of administrators across all 23 local government councils in the state.

The Technical Sub-Committee on the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative has said the crude-for-naira policy of the federal government will continue.

Naija News reports that the Sub-Committee reached the conclusion on Tuesday, after its meeting to review progress and address ongoing implementation matters.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Implementation Committee, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee and Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji; the Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Limited, Dapo Segun and representatives from Dangote Refinery.

The stakeholders reaffirmed the government’s continued commitment to the full implementation of this strategic initiative, as directed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“The Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative is not a temporary or time-bound intervention, but a key policy directive designed to support sustainable local refining, bolster energy security, and reduce reliance on foreign exchange in the domestic petroleum market.

“As with any major policy shift, the Committee acknowledges that implementation challenges may arise from time to time.

“However, such issues are being actively addressed through coordinated efforts among all parties.

“The initiative remains in effect and will continue for as long as it aligns with the public interest and supports national economic objectives,” a statement from the Committee read in part.

The District Head of Manguna in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State, Alo Raymond, has revealed that the gunmen who recently attacked communities in the district were recognizable individuals.

Raymond made this statement during a peace meeting organized by Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), in Bokkos.

Naija News recalls that on April 2, gunmen launched coordinated attacks on Hurti, Josho, Daffo, Manguna, and other communities in the area.

The violent assault led to the deaths of over 50 residents, the destruction of more than 300 houses, and the displacement of over 1,000 people.

Similarly, on March 27, a separate attack targeted mourners at a wake, resulting in 10 fatalities.

Speaking on the tragic incidents, Raymond emphasized that the assailants were neither strangers nor masked, making them easily identifiable.

He further alleged that the repeated attacks were part of a larger scheme to seize land from the indigenous people.

Bashiru Lamidi Apapa on Wednesday announced that he has assumed the leadership of the Labour Party following the Supreme Court ruling that removed Julius Abure as the national chairman of the opposition party.

Apapa made this declaration during a press conference on Wednesday, citing the April 4, 2025, Supreme Court judgement that nullified Abure’s leadership as the reason for his decision.

He further clarified that, following the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the ousted former National Chairman, Julius Abure, all actions and decisions made by Abure since April 4, 2023, are now null and void.

He also announced plans to revive the moribund Board of Trustees, making it functional once more.

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State has sparked a legal challenge, with 11 state governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filing a suit at the Supreme Court.

The governors are contesting the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as well as the appointment of a sole administrator to oversee the state.

The 11 PDP governors, in their suit marked SC/CV/329/2025, are challenging the legality of the actions taken by President Tinubu.

The governors argue that the suspension of the state’s elected officials and the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State infringes on constitutional provisions.

In addition, the PDP governors are asking the court to assess whether the suspension of the Rivers State House of Assembly, carried out under the guise of a state of emergency, is constitutional.

They also seek clarification on whether the President’s actions, including the threat to suspend governors and deputy governors in other states, contravene Nigeria’s constitutional principles.

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced a white wedding with his wife, Chioma, which will be held this year.

Naija News reports that this comes ten months after the couple’s star-studded traditional marriage ceremony at Eko Hotels, Lagos State.

Davido, in his latest interview with Breakfast Club, revealed that their highly anticipated white wedding will be coming up in August, 2025 at Miami.

He said, “I’m doing my white wedding in Miami, in August this year.

“Our traditional marriage shut down Nigeria because our relationship was in the public eye, and a lot have happened, apart from losing our child.”

The Premier League is set to secure a minimum of five slots in next season’s UEFA Champions League, as England has solidified its position at the top of UEFA’s national coefficient rankings for the 2024-2025 season.

This ranking not only establishes England’s footballing dominance but also guarantees the nation one of the two spots allocated to the best-performing countries in Europe.

As it stands, England leads the coefficient standings ahead of Spain and Italy, which occupy the second and third spots, respectively. This ranking is critical, as it influences the number of teams each country can send to European competitions based on their performances in previous seasons.

Under the revamped format of the Champions League, the two extra group-stage positions are awarded to the nations with the best performance in Europe from the previous season. In the ongoing season, both Italy and Germany benefitted from this arrangement, securing additional qualifying spots for their teams.

Currently, the Premier League boasts five clubs competing in various European tournaments, more than any other league. Historically, Serie A has been the only league capable of challenging England’s dominance in the coefficient rankings.

However, even with a representative from Italy in each of the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, the results of the recent matches—such as Arsenal’s commendable victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday—seem to have given England’s advantage.

Despite strong campaigns from Inter, Lazio, and Fiorentina in their respective tournaments, it appears highly improbable that they could overturn England’s lead in the rankings.

This means that even if Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea were to lose every remaining European match this season, England would still secure one of the two sought-after qualifications for the Champions League.

Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has described Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers” in Manchester United’s history.

Matic made this remark in the lead-up to the Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with his former club, Manchester United scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.

When asked about Andre Onana’s assertion that the Red Devils should outperform the Ligue 1 side, Matic questioned the goalkeeping credentials of the Cameroonian.

In response, Andre Onana addressed Matic’s comments during a press conference. He acknowledged the challenge ahead but maintained confidence in his team’s abilities, stating, “Of course, it’s not going to be easy, but I think we are in a strong position compared to them.”

Afterward, Onana went on his official X page to clarify that he was not trying to disrespect the French side but didn’t fail to fire back at Matic.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.