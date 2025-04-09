Matic Calls Andre Onana One Of Man United’s All-time Worst Keepers, Onana Fires Back

Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has described Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers” in Manchester United’s history.

Matic made this remark in the lead-up to the Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with his former club, Manchester United scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.

When asked about Andre Onana’s assertion that the Red Devils should outperform the Ligue 1 side, Matic questioned the goalkeeping credentials of the Cameroonian.

“If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) Van der Sar say that, then I will question myself, the former Manchester United midfielder told reporters earlier today, April 9.

“But if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, you know, he needs to show that before he says that. We will see.”

During his time with United from 2017 to 2022, Matic made 189 appearances but did not secure any trophies for the Red Devils.

In response, Andre Onana addressed Matic’s comments during a press conference. He acknowledged the challenge ahead but maintained confidence in his team’s abilities, stating, “Of course, it’s not going to be easy, but I think we are in a strong position compared to them.”

Afterward, Onana went on his official X page to clarify that he was not trying to disrespect the French side but didn’t fail to fire back at Matic.

The goalkeeper wrote, “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent.

“We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud.

“At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”