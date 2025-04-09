Crisis Looms As Lamidi Apapa Takes Over Labour Party, Names New Leadership

Bashiru Lamidi Apapa on Wednesday announced that he has assumed the leadership of the Labour Party following the Supreme Court ruling that removed Julius Abure as the national chairman of the opposition party.

Apapa made this declaration during a press conference on Wednesday, citing the April 4, 2025, Supreme Court judgement that nullified Abure’s leadership as the reason for his decision.

“I, ALH BASHIRU LAMIDI APAPA, the most senior deputy national chairman, in accordance with our party constitution, Article 14 2(a)(b), hereby take over the running of the affairs of our great party with effect from today, Wednesday, the 9th day of April 2025, in an acting capacity, with Alh. Farouk Umar Ibrahim as National Secretary,” he stated.

He further clarified that, following the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the ousted former National Chairman, Julius Abure, all actions and decisions made by Abure since April 4, 2023, are now null and void.

“My leadership calls on all members of the Labour Party to note that the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, as of 2022, will meet next week, Monday, 14th April 2025. During this meeting, we will announce our plans, including zoning the position of National Chairman to the North and National Secretary to the South,” Apapa said.

He also announced plans to revive the moribund Board of Trustees, making it functional once more.

“The National Working Committee members listed below are hereby put on notice about the NWC meeting coming up on Monday next week, where we will immediately set in motion the conduct of Ward Congresses, Local Government Congresses, State Congresses, and National Convention, where every member of our party shall have the right to participate, provided you are a financial member,” he added.

The National Working Committee members named by Apapa include: