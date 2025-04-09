11 PDP Governors Move To Stop Fubara’s Suspension, Ibas’s Appointment In Rivers

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State has sparked a legal challenge, with 11 state governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filing a suit at the Supreme Court.

The governors are contesting the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as well as the appointment of a sole administrator to oversee the state.

The 11 PDP governors, in their suit marked SC/CV/329/2025, are challenging the legality of the actions taken by President Tinubu.

The governors argue that the suspension of the state’s elected officials and the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State infringes on constitutional provisions.

The plaintiffs, which include the governors of Adamawa, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Zamfara, and Bayelsa states, are asking the Supreme Court to determine whether the President has the constitutional authority to suspend democratically elected officials, including a governor and deputy governor, and appoint a sole administrator in their place. The governors argue that this action is in violation of the Constitution of Nigeria, particularly Sections 1(2), 5(2), 176, 180, 188, and 305.

In addition, the PDP governors are asking the court to assess whether the suspension of the Rivers State House of Assembly, carried out under the guise of a state of emergency, is constitutional.

They also seek clarification on whether the President’s actions, including the threat to suspend governors and deputy governors in other states, contravene Nigeria’s constitutional principles.

The plaintiffs assert that the President’s ability to unilaterally suspend the elected leadership of a state undermines the constitutional structure of the Nigerian federation. They argue that such actions violate the principles of federalism and encroach on the powers reserved for the states.

The governors, through their state Attorneys General, are requesting that the Supreme Court examine whether the President can suspend elected officials and replace them with unelected nominees under the pretext of a state of emergency. They further contend that the President’s actions are inconsistent with Nigeria’s constitutional framework, particularly regarding the autonomy of state governments.

The PDP governors’ move to challenge the suspension comes after weeks of speculation over their response to President Tinubu’s actions.

Before the submission of the suit was confirmed to Punch by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, on Tuesday, sources from the Supreme Court and Ministry of Justice had told Punch that they were yet to be served with the court papers.

A state counsel at the Ministry of Justice, Abuja who had spoke on the suit last month, before the confirmation claimed that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), had not been served with the PDP Governors suit challenging Fubara’s suspension.

Following the submission, the respondents in the suit are to within 14 days after the service of the summons on them, inclusive of the day of such service, cause an appearance to be entered for them.

The suit filed by the opposition governors ends weeks of speculation of what action they would take following reports that they had earlier approached the apex court to challenge the President’s action.