Davido Officially Announces Date, Location Of White Wedding With Chioma

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced a white wedding with his wife, Chioma, which will be held this year.

Naija News reports that this comes ten months after the couple’s star-studded traditional marriage ceremony at Eko Hotels, Lagos State.

Davido, in his latest interview with Breakfast Club, revealed that their highly anticipated white wedding will be coming up in August, 2025 at Miami.

He said, “I’m doing my white wedding in Miami, in August this year.

“Our traditional marriage shut down Nigeria because our relationship was in the public eye, and a lot have happened, apart from losing our child.”

In related news, Davido has disclosed that American rapper, 50 Cent once turned down his request for a picture together.

He recounted that the incident occurred when he was a teenager, adding that his family was celebrating his elder brother’s birthday in Las Vegas, where he met 50 Cent.

He, however, stated that that the G-Unit boss blatantly refused to honour his request for a picture.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Davido said he reminded 50 Cent of the incident years later after he had become a music star himself.