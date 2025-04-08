50 Cent Once Turned Down My Request For A Picture Together – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that American rapper, 50 Cent once turned down his request for a picture together.

He recounted that the incident occurred when he was a teenager, adding that his family was celebrating his elder brother’s birthday in Las Vegas, where he met 50 Cent.

He, however, stated that that the G-Unit boss blatantly refused to honour his request for a picture.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Davido said he reminded 50 Cent of the incident years later after he had become a music star himself.

He said: “The first time I ever saw 50 Cent, I was a kid in Vegas. I was like ‘can I have a picture’, he said, ‘No.’

“My brother was turning 21, my dad took everybody to Vegas but I was 14 so I can’t do nothing. They were doing the whole thing. I was just sitting in the lobby. I used to love Lloyd Banks, he was my favourite. So, I saw him and I went to him and took a picture with him. Then I saw 50 Cent, I went to him and said in Nigerian accent, ‘Wow! 50 Cent, I love you. Can I have a picture?’ He said, ‘No’ and just walked off.

“I told him about the incident years later when we met as colleagues and he said, ‘You are here now, right?’ [Laughs].”

A few years ago, 50 Cent brought Davido on as a surprise guest performer at his MSG show in New York.

The duo are set to co-headline a concert in London later this year, alongside Mary J. Blige.