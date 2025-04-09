Supreme Court: Details Of What INEC Told Peter Obi, Otti, Others About Labour Party Emerge

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to maintain neutrality and transparency in the discharge of its duties as touching the leadership tussle in the Labour Party (LP).

This position was made known by INEC’s Acting Chairman, Sam Olumekun, during a visit by Labour Party (LP) leaders to the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, during which they urged the electoral body to officially recognize Senator Esther Nenadi Usman as the legitimate chairman of the party.

Led by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the LP delegation was received by Olumekun and other National Commissioners.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Labour Party leaders presented their case, asking INEC to take formal steps to acknowledge Usman’s leadership in light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

A statement by INEC after the meeting noted that Governor Otti formally presented a Certified True Copy of the recent Supreme Court judgment concerning the party’s leadership.

The statement confirmed that both parties engaged in meaningful discussions targeted at reinforcing democratic values.

“Mr. Olumekun reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to neutrality, transparency, and the rule of law in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.”