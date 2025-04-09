Plateau Killings: Attackers Didn’t Mask Their Faces, We Know Them – District Head

The District Head of Manguna in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State, Alo Raymond, has revealed that the gunmen who recently attacked communities in the district were recognizable individuals.

Raymond made this statement during a peace meeting organized by Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), in Bokkos.

Naija News recalls that on April 2, gunmen launched coordinated attacks on Hurti, Josho, Daffo, Manguna, and other communities in the area.

The violent assault led to the deaths of over 50 residents, the destruction of more than 300 houses, and the displacement of over 1,000 people.

Similarly, on March 27, a separate attack targeted mourners at a wake, resulting in 10 fatalities.

Speaking on the tragic incidents, Raymond emphasized that the assailants were neither strangers nor masked, making them easily identifiable.

“The attackers of our people are not faceless; they are people we know because they didn’t mask their faces while carrying out the criminal act.

“We have given their names to the security agencies, and we believe necessary action will be taken,” he stated.

He further alleged that the repeated attacks were part of a larger scheme to seize land from the indigenous people.

Raymond urged the deployment of additional security personnel to safeguard the communities, making it clear that his people would not abandon their ancestral land.