Crude-For-Naira Deal Will Continue – Technical Sub-Committee

The Technical Sub-Committee on the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative has said the crude-for-naira policy of the federal government will continue.

Naija News reports that the Sub-Committee reached the conclusion on Tuesday, after its meeting to review progress and address ongoing implementation matters.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Implementation Committee, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee and Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji; the Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Limited, Dapo Segun.

Also present were the Coordinator of NNPC Refineries, Management of NNPC Trading, representatives of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, senior officials from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), representative of Afreximbank, as well as the Secretary of the Committee, Hauwa Ibrahim.

The stakeholders reaffirmed the government’s continued commitment to the full implementation of this strategic initiative, as directed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“The Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative is not a temporary or time-bound intervention, but a key policy directive designed to support sustainable local refining, bolster energy security, and reduce reliance on foreign exchange in the domestic petroleum market.

“As with any major policy shift, the Committee acknowledges that implementation challenges may arise from time to time.

“However, such issues are being actively addressed through coordinated efforts among all parties.

“The initiative remains in effect and will continue for as long as it aligns with the public interest and supports national economic objectives,” a statement from the Committee read in part.