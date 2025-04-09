Rivers Administrator, Ibas Makes Fresh Appointments Hours After Appointing LG Administrators

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibokette Ibas, has made significant strides in reshaping the state’s administrative landscape, announcing new appointments to the Civil Service and Local Government Service Commissions.

These changes come alongside the controversial appointment of administrators for the 23 local government councils, despite a restraining order from the Federal High Court.

In a formal announcement on Wednesday, a special statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, confirmed the appointments, which include prominent figures across various state commissions.

The newly appointed members to the Civil Service Commission are:

Dr. Livinus Bariki – Chairman

Amb. Lot Peter Egopija – Member

Mrs. Maeve Ere Bestman – Member

Mrs. Joy Obiaju – Member

Mrs. Charity Lloyd Harry – Member

Meanwhile, the Local Government Service Commission sees the following appointments:

Mr. Israel N. Amadi – Chairman

Mr. Linus Nwandem – Member

Lady Christabel Ego George Didia – Member

Dr. Tonye Willie D. Pepple – Member

Barr. Richard Ewoh – Member

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ofik (Rtd) – Member

Dr. Sammy Apiafi – Member

Professor Worika confirmed that these appointments are effective from April 7, 2025.

Controversial Moves Amid Legal Challenges

The latest appointments come on the heels of Vice Admiral Ibas’s controversial actions, including the appointment of administrators across all 23 local government councils in the state.

This decision remains in defiance of a Federal High Court restraining order. Additionally, the Sole Administrator has made appointments to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in what is seen as a consolidation of power.

These developments have ignited widespread speculation that Vice Admiral Ibas is working to dismantle the remnants of the political structure built by the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, effectively reshaping the state’s political machinery.