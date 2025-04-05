Edwin Clark: Lulu-Briggs, INC National President, Others Visit Fubara

In preparation for a dignified burial for the late esteemed leader of the Ijaw Nation, Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, the Burial Committee visited the suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The delegation, led by Chairman Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, included the National President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof Benjamin Okaba, among other prominent members.

During the visit, the committee briefed Governor Fubara on the progress made in organizing a fitting burial ceremony for Pa Clark.

The late Pa Clark was a highly regarded leader and elder statesman, known for his immense contributions to nation-building and the advocacy for social justice. His impact on the Ijaw Nation, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria at large remains invaluable.

Governor Fubara had previously described Pa Clark as a “quintessential leader who remained fearless in speaking against acts of injustice, leadership recklessness, and marginalization while propagating national unity.”

Chairman of the Burial Committee, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, referred to the visit as a crucial step in ensuring that Pa Clark receives a burial befitting of his stature and significant contributions to the nation.

He emphasized that the committee’s efforts reflect the high regard in which Pa Clark is held, and the ceremony will serve as a celebration of his life and enduring legacy.