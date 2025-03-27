50% Tariff Hike: Labour Plotting To Shut Down NCC, MTN, Glo, Others

Over a month after the federal government, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Organized Labour reached an agreement to reduce the telecommunications tariff hike from 50 percent to 35 percent, both the government and NCC have remained silent on the promised 15 percent reduction.

Meanwhile, the telecommunications operators have proceeded with the full 50 percent tariff increase as reflected in their rates, with no indication that they will implement the 15 percent reduction any time soon.

Earlier, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) pressured the Federal Government and NCC to reduce the telecommunications tariff hike, which it viewed as exploitative, amidst growing economic hardship and poverty. Following NLC’s threat to shut down telecom operations, the government and NCC agreed to reduce the hike from 50 percent to 35 percent.

To address the issue, the government set up a 10-man committee, consisting of five representatives from the government and the NLC, to deliberate on the tariff hike. The committee was tasked with providing a report within two weeks before any final decision on the new tariff structure.

On February 21, 2025, the committee met at the National Security Adviser’s office, and after a three-hour discussion, agreed to a 15 percent tariff reduction. Sources indicated that an official communiqué announcing the reduction was expected to be released on February 22.

However, no such announcement has been made, leading to growing frustration among NLC leaders, who suspect they have been misled by the government. The NLC leaders are now planning direct action against the NCC and telecommunications operators.

According to NLC sources, the date for industrial action against the NCC and telecom operators has been set, although details are being kept secret.

One NLC leader revealed to Vanguard: “We have received directives to commence mobilisation since last week. The date for the industrial action against the NCC and telecom operators is fixed, but we are not revealing it yet. We thought we had resolved this matter over a month ago, but it seems as though we’ve been scammed. We have decided to confront this issue head-on.”

On February 12, 2025, the NLC expressed outrage over the tariff hike, which contradicted the earlier agreement with the government and NCC, and demanded an immediate reversal. The NLC warned that if the telecommunications companies did not revert to the old tariff by the end of February 2025, a nationwide shutdown of their operations would begin on March 1, 2025.

As part of their protest, the NLC instructed workers and citizens to boycott the services of MTN, Airtel, and Glo daily between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. throughout February 2025. In a communiqué following their Central Working Committee meeting in Lokoja, Kogi State, on February 11, the NLC urged workers and citizens to suspend the purchase of data from these telecommunications companies, calling them a tool of exploitation. The communiqué, signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Emma Ugboaja, instructed NLC State Councils and union affiliates to mobilize and sensitize their members and the general public.