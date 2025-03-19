‘We Are Seriously Alarmed’ – PANDEF Reacts As Tinubu Declares State Of Emergency In Rivers

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed concern over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, following the escalating political crisis in the state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Tinubu declared the state of emergency and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months. He also appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) as the Administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during this period.

PANDEF, in a statement issued by its National Spokesman, Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, described the decision as “alarming” and raised concerns about the potential implications.

The organization, representing the South-South geopolitical zone, emphasized that it would closely monitor the situation and announce its official position soon.

The statement read: “PANDEF is seriously alarmed by the state of emergency declared in Rivers State due to a crisis that is ordinarily avoidable. We are therefore studying the situation and we shall soon come up with PANDEF’s position.”

President Tinubu’s announcement came after a protracted political crisis that saw the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his administration embroiled in constitutional violations, including the illegal dissolution of the state legislature and widespread unrest. The President noted that, despite numerous interventions from both within and outside the state, including the Supreme Court’s ruling in February 2025, there had been no resolution, and the situation had continued to deteriorate.

In February, the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared that there was no functional government in Rivers State due to the actions of Governor Fubara, who had “collapsed” the state legislature to govern without it. The court’s judgment stated that “a government cannot be said to exist without one of the three arms that make up the government of a state,” and that the Governor’s actions rendered the state’s leadership unconstitutional.

The court also ruled that 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who had allegedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), were still valid members and must be allowed to resume their legislative duties. However, despite the ruling, there has been no action taken by the state leadership to comply with the judgment, especially regarding the passage of the state’s 2025 budget.