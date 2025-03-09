Bisi Fayemi Slams Ita-Giwa, Olujimi, Kingibe Over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Saga

Former Ekiti State First Lady, Bisi Fayemi, has criticized ex-senators Florence Ita-Giwa and Biodun Olujimi, as well as Ireti Kingibe, for their remarks on the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Fayemi accused the female lawmakers of failing to stand up for Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment after a dispute over seating arrangements in the Senate.

During separate television appearances, Ita-Giwa had remarked that Akpoti-Uduaghan showed weakness, while Olujimi advised her to remain strong and composed. Kingibe, on the other hand, suggested that the senator overreacted to the seat reallocation.

‘It Wasn’t About Senate Rules’

In a piece titled ‘Not About Natasha’ published on Saturday, Fayemi described their comments as extremely disappointing.

“After she dropped the bomb, there was a flurry of activities. Senator Ireti Kingibe, a serving female Senator, and two former female Senators—Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa—were invited to share their views.

“All three Senators are older friends or acquaintances of mine, and I have a lot of respect for them. However, I found their submissions extremely disappointing.

“It is one thing to argue that rules must be followed, but it is another thing entirely to recognize when those rules are weaponized to silence a woman,” Fayemi wrote.

Fayemi said the Senate President’s actions appeared retaliatory, adding that the female lawmakers should have called for a fair process where both Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio could have defended their positions transparently.

‘They Failed To Stand Up For Another Woman’

Expressing her dismay, Fayemi said she was horrified that none of the female senators defended Akpoti-Uduaghan, even if they disagreed with her approach.

She said, “To my horror, none of the female Senators deemed it necessary to stand up for another woman. Even if, in their opinion, Senator Natasha was misguided, she was still entitled to be heard.

“It is painful that all three of them missed an opportunity to see the bigger picture—the constant intimidation, gaslighting, and belittling of women in leadership positions.”

‘This Is A Full-Scale War On Women’

Fayemi, a well-known advocate for women’s rights, argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension symbolized a broader issue—how women are treated in the workplace and public life.

The ex-governor’s wife added, “To all the women who have publicly taken a position against Senator Natasha, I have news for you. You are not fighting the same battle as most of the male senators. You are not even reading the same book,” she wrote.

“If this was just about Senator Natasha following the rules, the problem could be easily fixed. However, this is not what is at play here.

“What is happening is a full-scale war on women in public life, with clear lines drawn.”

‘Women Must Wake Up’

Fayemi called on women in leadership to recognize the systematic effort to silence strong women, warning that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ordeal is not an isolated case.

She stated, “Women need to wake up! We need to do battle against the powerful forces that want women to remain silent in the face of provocation and abuse.

“My heart broke when one of the female ‘protesters for hire’ said she was protesting because they do not want ‘stubborn women’ like Senator Natasha.

“These sentiments reflect the mindset of the powerful men surrounding Natasha—that she is too opinionated, too stubborn, too uncontrollable.

“They want quiet, obedient women who play by the rules and keep their heads down.”

Fayemi urged women in leadership to rally together and challenge the silencing of women in power. She warned that if female leaders do not support one another, they risk reinforcing the patriarchal structures that seek to keep them down.

She concluded, “This is not just about Natasha. This is about all women in leadership who face constant intimidation and suppression. We must not allow history to repeat itself.”