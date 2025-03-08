You Have Set Back Our Efforts To Achieve Stable Power Supply – Adelabu Condemns Attack By Air Force Officials

The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, has frowned at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack on the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) in its headquarters on Thursday.

He lamented that the attack was unfortunate, adding that there are democratic channels for conflict resolution.

Speaking via a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications, Bolaji Tunji, the Minister disclosed that the attack led to the destruction of equipment in the facility and also left many workers injured.

“This unfortunate incident has also raised serious questions about the need for restraint, dialogue, and the use of appropriate democratic channels in resolving conflicts,” he said.

The minister noted that the power sector is the lifeblood of the nation’s economy and a cornerstone of national development, and any attack on its infrastructure “is an attack on the progress and well-being of our people”.

“The facilities of Ikeja Electric, which serve millions of Nigerians, were designed to ensure the efficient distribution of electricity to homes, hospitals, schools, and industries, including military installations.

“This incident has set back our efforts to achieve stable and uninterrupted power supply, and it is a blow to the collective aspirations of our nation,” Adelabu said.

He further said no grievance, no matter how legitimate, justified the destruction of public infrastructure.“Such actions are counterproductive and only serve to exacerbate the challenges we face as a nation,” Adelabu added.