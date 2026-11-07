Power Outage: TCN Accuses IKEDC Of Misleading Customers Over ‘Grid Instability’

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has faulted Ikeja Electric (IKEDC) over its explanation for the recent power outages affecting Band A customers.

Naija News reports that the company insisted the disruptions were caused by reduced electricity generation, not instability in the national grid.

TCN made this known in a statement signed by its management on November 6, 2026.

The statement follows a public notice issued by IKEDC on November 5, in which the electricity distribution company blamed several Band A feeder outages recorded on November 3 and 4 on grid instability.

IKEDC had attributed the disruptions to TCN, but the transmission company rejected the claim, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

TCN explained that the responsibility for investigating and determining the actual causes of disturbances and interruptions on the national grid rests with the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), in line with Section 67 of the Electricity Act 2023.

The statement read in part: “The determination of the root cause of disturbances, shortfalls and interruptions on the national grid falls exclusively within the defined functions of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

“TCN can only transmit the energy made available to it and cannot transmit energy that is not generated.

“Attributing shortfalls caused by generation constraints to TCN misinforms customers, undermines public confidence and obscures the real challenges that all stakeholders must work together to resolve.

“DisCos should communicate based on verified information from NISO, the body responsible for the operation of the grid.

“TCN sympathises with customers affected by the reduced hours of supply.”