‘Report Them’ – Ikeja Electric Warns Against Unauthorized Electricians

Ikeja Electric Plc has warned its customers against engaging unauthorized electrical workers to carry out jobs on its network.

Naija News reports that the electricity distribution company gave the warning during its September Virtual Stakeholder Engagement held on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Speaking during the session, the Head of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment at Ikeja Electric, Olaniyi Olayiwola, advised customers not to allow unqualified persons to climb electricity poles or work on power lines.

He also warned against tampering with electrical installations and carrying out illegal connections, noting that such activities could result in serious injuries or death.

According to the company, some recent incidents had led to fatalities involving individuals who attempted to carry out electrical work without proper authorisation or training.

Olayiwola advised customers who notice unsafe activities around Ikeja Electric infrastructure to report them to the company rather than attempting to confront or stop the individuals themselves.

He further called on residents and communities to maintain proper clearance around high-voltage power lines. He said buildings and other activities carried out too close to electricity infrastructure could expose members of the public to danger.

Ikeja Electric said customers who previously paid for eligible meters would receive their refunds through credits applied to their electricity vending transactions within the approved refund period.

The company added that customers could check the status of their MAP refunds online by using either their meter number or account number.

The refund information available to customers includes the cost of the meter, the number of refunds already made, the amount refunded each month, the total refund received and the date of the most recent refund.

Customers can also access information on the applicable refund token, which is sent to the phone number or email address registered with Ikeja Electric.

The electricity company advised customers who have questions or complaints concerning their MAP refunds to contact its official customer service channels or visit the nearest Ikeja Electric undertaking office.

The Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric, Kingsley Okotie, also urged customers to rely on the company’s official platforms when seeking information about electricity services and making complaints.

He said regular engagement with customers was aimed at helping consumers understand safety procedures, access assistance and resolve service-related complaints through the proper channels.

Ikeja Electric urged members of the public to report unsafe electrical activities around its network and avoid allowing unauthorised workers to interfere with its infrastructure.