Ikeja Electric Attack May Have Official Approval As Fear Grips Military Over Bombs At Lagos Air Force Base

Concerns are mounting over the safety of high-caliber weapons and explosives stored at the Lagos Air Force Base, following the facility’s continued disconnection from electricity by the distribution company responsible for the area.

The presence of these munitions near the densely populated Ikeja area of Lagos has heightened public anxiety, especially as the base has been without power for over 16 days. Efforts to resolve the reported ₦4 billion debt allegedly owed to Ikeja Electric Company by the Nigerian Air Force have so far failed.

Tensions escalated when armed military personnel reportedly stormed and vandalized the corporate headquarters and Oshodi office of Ikeja Electric. The personnel allegedly held staff, visitors, and journalists hostage for hours, subjected them to torture, and seized their personal belongings. It was further gathered that some staff members were taken away, while about 40 official vehicles belonging to the company were forcefully moved to the Air Force base.

By Friday, top officials of the power company had met with senior Air Force officers and Lagos State government officials at Alausa, where key resolutions were made to restore normalcy and address the outstanding issues. However, as of yesterday, power had yet to be restored to the base, further intensifying fears of a possible explosion involving the stored weapons.

A military source speaking to Sunday Vanguard warned that continued darkness could have catastrophic consequences.

The source said: “We have been managing solar and generators since the blackout started, but they are not enough to power the cooling systems in the warehouse where the bombs and missiles are stored. Worse still, the cost of running generators is taking a toll, and if the heat becomes unbearable, there must be an explosion.

“There are 150, 200, 250, and 500 kg highly explosive bombs stored in the base. If an explosion occurs, the destruction would be worse than the last bomb explosion in Ikeja years ago, with devastating effects across Lagos and neighboring states.”

The source further revealed that the base houses a Beloga bomb, which contains 151 bomblets, each capable of being propelled up to 500 kilometers, with the potential to destroy houses and properties within a 1,000-kilometer radius.

Additionally, the base reportedly holds 250 Pre-Frag bombs, which, if launched up to 250 kilometers, could cause destruction within a 500-kilometer radius with a shattering effect. The 250 low-drag incendiary bomb, if propelled to 500 kilometers, could also cause massive destruction within the same range, with the added effect of fire.

Regarding the alleged debt, the source clarified that the Air Force has been making regular payments.

“That ₦4 billion debt dates back to the base’s inception on April 14, 1964. We have been paying ₦60 million every month through meter account number 100069855. ₦4,200 is deducted from the salaries of Flight officers monthly to cover electricity bills, while payments for junior officers are deducted directly.

“We have done our best, but the outstanding debt has accumulated over the years. The issue should be resolved by the appropriate authorities, rather than making those who have consistently paid bear the brunt,” the source said.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that some military personnel, aware of the potential risks posed by the prolonged blackout, are considering relocating their families outside Lagos.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Nigerian Air Force were unsuccessful. However, a source claimed that the issue had been resolved following the meeting in Alausa, but warned that as long as the power outage continues, the risk of a disaster remains high.

The attack on Ikeja Electric’s facilities on Thursday has further fueled tensions, with some sources suggesting that the action may have had official backing.