Rivers Assembly Extends Ultimatum To RSIEC Officials, Vows Action On Fubara’s Budget Presentation

The Rivers State House of Assembly has granted a 72-hour extension for the Chairman and Commissioners of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli, to appear before it, following the expiration of an earlier 48-hour ultimatum.

During Friday’s plenary session in Port Harcourt, the lawmakers deliberated on a request from Hon. Enemi George, which led to the resolution extending the ultimatum to Monday, March 10.

Naija News reports that the House is summoning RSIEC Chairman Justice Enebeli, and other officials to appear before them for questioning.

The House had initially planned to go on recess, but Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol moved a motion to suspend the break, ensuring that lawmakers would be present to address the RSIEC issue.

Meanwhile, Speaker Martin Amaewhule noted that the House had taken legislative notice of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s failure to present the 2025 budget for consideration, despite receiving a 48-hour ultimatum.

Amaewhule said they would take action in due course.

Recall that the House had earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Enebeli, demanding his appearance before the House over the conduct of the 2024 local government election.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, presided over by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, the lawmakers warned that failure to comply within the stipulated time would result in a warrant for Enebeli’s arrest.