Obasa Officially Returns As Lagos Assembly Speaker, Meranda As Deputy

The Lagos State House of Assembly has reinstated Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker, nearly two months after his impeachment in January.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Monday at the House chamber following the resignation of Speaker Moji Meranda, bringing an end to weeks of internal disputes within the assembly.

Obasa’s re-election followed his nomination by a former Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1.

Obasa had previously dismissed his impeachment as a joke, arguing that it did not follow due process.

He also assured that he would not take any punitive action against the more than 30 lawmakers who voted for his removal, referring to them as his “brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, Meranda has been reelected as the Deputy Speaker, returning to the position she held before Obasa’s impeachment.

Meranda, who just resigned on Monday afternoon as Speaker of the House, accepted the role of the deputy speaker pledging to serve the state in good faith.