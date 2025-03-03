BREAKING: Tension As Armed Security Operatives Storm Lagos Assembly Complex

There was palpable tension on Monday morning as armed security forces reportedly stormed the grounds of the Lagos State House of Assembly, located in Alausa, Ikeja, as legislators prepared for an emergency plenary session.

Naija News learnt that starting as early as 7 am, the substantial security presence, which has been stationed at the assembly buildings and surrounding areas for roughly two weeks, was intensified on Monday in anticipation of a potential leadership change within the Lagos House.

Reports indicate that the newly elected Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, is anticipated to submit her resignation to facilitate the appointment of a new speaker in alignment with the zoning agreement for candidates from the western region.

In the meantime, officers from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and armed personnel from the Police Command have taken up strategic positions around the site, with all visitors, including staff, undergoing thorough searches before being granted entry to the complex.

A staff member, who requested to remain anonymous, shared with Vanguard, “The mood in the Assembly this morning is quite tense, with heavy security presence surrounding the premises.

“It was difficult for the staff to gain access to the Assembly. It took me over an hour before I was allowed into the premises.”

Naija News understands that following several weeks of political strategizing and interventions, President Bola Tinubu and key figures from the All Progressives Congress (APC) reached an agreement regarding the turmoil affecting the Lagos State House of Assembly over the weekend.

It has been reported that this resolution, which came after multiple high-profile discussions, confirms Mudashiru Obasa’s ousting as Speaker, though it permits him a gentle exit by converting his removal into a resignation.

Sources from the Presidential Villa told the media that notable party leaders, including former APC National Chairman Bisi Akande, ex-Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake, and an unnamed former Lagos commissioner, consulted with Tinubu on the matter.