Breaking: Lagos Assembly Lawmakers Impeached Obasa Without Consulting APC, GAC Leaders – Olusi

The Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus committee, led by Bisi Akande, and the GAC are working towards an amicable resolution of the ongoing leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Olusi clarified that neither the GAC nor the APC in Lagos State was involved in the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, emphasizing that the decision was made internally by lawmakers without party consultation.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Ajah, Lagos, on Friday, he cautioned against dragging the council of elders into the leadership dispute that led to Obasa being replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

He said, “Members of the GAC are not members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and were not behind Obasa’s removal. That allegation is untrue.

“We read about the decision in the morning like everyone else. The lawmakers acted without consulting the party or the GAC. That is our position.”

Lawmakers Acted Without Party Consultation

Olusi revealed that the GAC later invited all parties involved and listened to their grievances but faulted the lawmakers for not bringing their concerns to the party earlier.

The GAC Chairman stated, “I blame them for not lodging their complaints earlier with the party. It is the party’s role to decide such matters. Lawmakers do not have absolute power to remove and install leaders on their own.”

He further emphasized that no one can become a member of the House of Assembly without being sponsored by a political party, and as such, the party remains a key stakeholder in leadership matters.

Olusi described the crisis as an internal dispute between Obasa and his fellow lawmakers, which escalated into his removal.

He noted, “The issue is between Obasa and his fellow lawmakers. It is their internal disagreement that led to his removal.”

APC, GAC Work Towards Resolution

Acknowledging that no organ of government operates in isolation, Olusi assured that both the APC leadership and GAC, along with a high-powered committee, are actively working to resolve the dispute.

Olusi added, “A high-powered committee, led by Chief Bisi Akande, with members such as Aremo Olusegun Osoba and former APC National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Chief Pius Akinyelure, is engaging all concerned parties to find a peaceful resolution.”

“They are in consultation with the House of Assembly, Obasa, and Speaker Mojisola Meranda. Meanwhile, we in the GAC, along with APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, are doing everything within our power to support the process.”