BREAKING: ‘We Are Under Siege’ – Lagos Lawmakers Reject Obasa [Video]

Some lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly has condemned the invasion of the Complex by the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday afternoon, the lawmakers claimed that Obasa has placed them under siege.

The state lawmakers reiterated their resolve on his removal as Speaker.

“We’re not against the leadership decision, but they should call us and tell us to our face not us hearing rumors,” the Lagos Assembly members stated.

Naija News had earlier reported that Obasa, on Thursday, made a dramatic entrance into the Lagos Assembly Complex with a heavily armed security detail.

A viral video circulating online shows Obasa arriving with more than 11 police officers, heading straight to the Speaker’s Office, amid growing reports that security operatives attached to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Some lawmakers loyal to Speaker Mojisola Meranda were caught on video mocking Obasa’s arrival, referring to him as an “actor” for the manner in which he stormed the Assembly chamber.