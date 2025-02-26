Akpabio: ‘Drop The Case, Give Me The Chance To Mediate’ – Ordinary President Tells Natasha

The host of Brekete Family, a Human Rights Radio and Television programme, Ahmed Isah, popularly known as “Ordinary President,” has pleaded to the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to offer him the chance to mediate in their clash.

Naija News recalls that Natasha clashed with Akpabio last Thursday during plenary proceedings when she refused to use the seat allocated to her.

The female lawmaker on Tuesday dragged Akpabio before the Federal Capital Territory High Court for in Abuja allegedly defaming her.

In the suit filed through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, Akpabio and the Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President, Mfon Patrick, were listed as the second and third defendants.

Speaking on the Brekete Family programme on Wednesday, the Ordinary President advised Natasha to drop the court case she filed against Akpabio and trust him to mediate on the issue.

He said, “I will still advise her [Natasha] to drop the case. I want to volunteer to mediate on the matter.

“If Natasha trusts me to mediate and the Senate President trusts me enough to give me the chance to mediate, I will mediate.

“There is always a meeting point in every mediation.

“You see, mediation requires both parties to make compromises.”