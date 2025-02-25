Lagos Assembly: Obasa To Withdraw Lawsuit, Meranda To Step Down

A panel set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find a solution to the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly is set to submit its report.

Naija News reports that the panel, headed by Bisi Akande, has Olusegun Osoba and former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, alongside others as members.

The panel which has been meeting since last Sunday has reportedly drawn up a list of seven lawmakers to replace the Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda and take the Speakership seat back to Lagos West.

A top source in the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) who was privy to the meeting but did not want to be named confirmed to The PUNCH on Monday that Meranda and embattled impeached Lagos State Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa would be asked to leave the position.

He also said that part of the resolutions being considered was for Obasa to withdraw the suit against the assembly and Meranda in court.

Obasa, who has since faulted his removal, has dragged the Assembly and Meranda before a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, claiming that the lawmakers were wrong to have removed him when the Assembly was in recess.

The source, therefore, noted that since political solutions were being considered, it was likely that Obasa would withdraw the suit.

He said, “Meranda will step down, and Obasa will also step down. They will now pick someone else from Lagos West. Lagos West is the largest senatorial zone in Lagos. The lawmakers seem to have agreed, otherwise, there won’t be peace. Part of the understanding is that the case the man (Obasa) took to court, he will withdraw it as well.

“Whatever there is a legal solution for, there is also a political solution, so there will be compromises here and there.”

The source added, “Those who don’t want Obasa feel that they have won the battle anyway, and the man will never be their speaker again. So there is nothing they are fighting for again.

“Meranda, whom they put there, is just a child of circumstance. And since things have changed – the woman herself is not a power monger, she didn’t say she has to be there forever. It is hoped that in the next one week, the agreement will be reached.”

Also speaking to The PUNCH on Monday, the Chairman of GAC, Chief Tajudeen Olusi, said the party “is mediating.”

He said, “The party is mediating. At the appropriate time, we shall tell you the conclusion of the mediating panel. Wait until the report is ready.

“It’s a mediating process, it’s part of the responsibilities of the party when there are conflicts within the legislature or even within the members of the party for us to take our time and listen to all sides.”