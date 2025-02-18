Meranda Speaks On Plan To Resign As Lagos Assembly Speaker

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, has denied rumours of her resignation amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the Assembly.

The rumour mill went into overdrive on Monday after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police forcefully invaded the Assembly complex.

In the early hours of Monday, Naija News reports that security operatives forcefully entered the Assembly complex, sealing the offices of Speaker Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk.

Meranda Refutes Resignation Rumours

Speaking to Punch, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Segun Ajiboye, dismissed the claims of Meranda stepping down as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

Ajiboye maintained that the Speaker remains steadfast in her role despite mounting pressure.

The crisis, which began with the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, escalated when security operatives stormed the Assembly early Monday morning, heightening tensions among lawmakers and legislative staff.

Ajiboye, reacting to the development, said, “It is a lie from the pit of hell. If she had resigned, would she come back to sit at the plenary today?”

A member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Muraina Taiwo, had earlier stated that the Assembly crisis had escalated beyond the council’s capacity to manage, urging President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.