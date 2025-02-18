DSS: ‘If Obasa Was Behind The Invasion He Would Not Have Gone To Court’ – Muraina Taiwo

A member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Muraina Taiwo, has stated that the ongoing crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly has escalated beyond the council’s capacity to resolve without the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Earlier on Monday, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police invaded the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

The security personnel forcefully sealed the offices of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk, causing tension among lawmakers and staff.

Naija News reports that the operatives arrived at the Assembly in the early hours, conducting thorough checks and preventing access to the affected offices.

The crisis, which began with the impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, has continued to generate controversy and division within the state legislature.

Obasa, who has challenged his removal in court, has refused to acknowledge Meranda’s leadership, leading to a deepening rift.

Taiwo, in an interview with Punch, said, “The situation is not yet clear. The DSS said the acting Clerk invited them to guard the house against invasion and the members are saying they were there to prevent them from entering.

“The GAC’s power can no longer contain the crisis because if it does, the directive of the GAC would have been carried out (by the lawmakers).”

He also said he did not believe Obasa was behind the crisis.

Taiwo further stated, “If he (Obasa) was behind the invasion, he would not have gone to court. The matter is already in court, he would allow the court to do its work.”

Speaking on the possibility of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s hand in the crisis, Taiwo said he does not believe the Governor knows about the crisis.

He added, “In politics, the more you look, the less you see. What are they going to say the governor did wrong? I don’t see anything wrong in the actions of the governor.

“But they’re saying those things so that they will not say the governor is behind them or funding them (the lawmakers).

“There’s no evidence to show he’s supporting them, all is politics.”