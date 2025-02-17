BREAKING: DSS Seals Lagos Assembly Spearker, Deputy’s Offices

Security personnel from the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Police forcefully entered the Lagos State House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday, effectively sealing the offices of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk of the assembly.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that by 10 a.m., armed guards had established control over the premises located in Alausa, Ikeja, conducting thorough checks on all individuals passing by.

According to Vanguard, the Speaker, Lasbat Mojisola Meranda arrived with her convoy at approximately 11:15 a.m.

It is important to note that the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who is currently facing legal challenges, has initiated a lawsuit against the state lawmakers contesting his removal from the position.

Reports indicate that Obasa has submitted a motion to the Ikeja Division of the State High Court, where he is also requesting an expedited hearing for his case.

Obasa was removed from his position in absentia by 32 of the 40 members of the state Assembly on January 13, 2025, while he was in the United States.

This situation has sparked significant controversy, with members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the leading political decision-making body within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, expressing divided opinions regarding Obasa’s ousting.