Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 17th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 17th February, 2025

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has reduced the debt servicing burden from 96% of the 2023 revenue to 67%.

The lawmaker made the disclosure on Sunday while speaking at the recently concluded Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2025 Parliamentary Hearing in New York, United States, themed “Scaling Up Action for the Sustainable Development Goals: Finance, Institutions, and Politics.”

He asserted that the achievement is a testament to the country’s commitment to sustainable development and debt management.

According to him, the significant reduction has created fiscal space for investments in critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, which are essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hon. Kalu also explained that Nigeria’s debt reduction efforts have been driven by its commitment to the SDGs, which aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity for all.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has attacked former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal over claims that most defections to the party are because of stomach infrastructure.

The party submitted that as a serial defector himself, Tambuwal has no moral right to talk about defections.

Naija News recalls Tambuwal had during the maiden Northwest Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Saturday, criticized defectors who joined the ruling APC, labelling their motives as selfish.

He also lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of incompetence and insensitivity amidst prevailing economic hardships.

In response, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Sunday, recalled the political journies of Tambuwal from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007, back to the ANPP, then to the PDP, decamping to the APC in 2014, and finally returning to the PDP in 2018.

He said the saying that those who live in glass houses don’t throw stones has obviously eluded Tambuwal.

Morka said the former Governor’s gale of defections is purely based on his own stomach infrastructure.

The Labour Party says it has no regret in fielding a southeasterner in the person of Peter Obi as its 2023 presidential candidate despite agitations for zoning to other regions from some quarters.

This is as it declared readiness to support the Igbos to clinch the 2027 presidential election.

The position of the Labour Party was made known in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, which quoted the National Chairman, Julius Abure, to have made the submission following a rally organized by Southeast LP members living in Abuja ahead of the Area Council election scheduled for early next year.

Abure conveyed the readiness of the party to conduct free, fair, and credible primaries, with no imposition of candidates.

He also described the Igbis as the most united and fearless set of people.

The Apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has issued a scathing rebuke to Southeast Governors over their continued inaction regarding the prolonged incarceration of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Describing the governors’ approach as “playing the ostrich,” Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, lamented that their lethargy is a betrayal of the trust reposed in them by the Igbo populace.

The organization expressed solidarity with Kanu’s family, who have accused the governors of reneging on their July 2, 2024, pledge to engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Kanu’s release. “The shocking allegations from Kanu’s family warrant immediate investigation,” Isiguzoro emphasized, adding that Ohanaeze would pursue a “forensic intelligence inquiry” into the matter.

Ohanaeze criticized the governors’ fear of political repercussions, noting that four of the five governors face re-election battles, while one harbors vice presidential ambitions. “The fear of political ramifications underscores a troubling pattern of self-serving politics over communal welfare,” Isiguzoro declared.

Referencing the 2017 court sessions where Senator Enyinnayah Abaribe stood surety for Kanu, Ohanaeze highlighted that psychological scars from that period still influence current leadership decisions.

The group warned that their support for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election hinges on Kanu’s release, asserting that “incessant insecurity challenges plaguing the Southeast will gradually diminish upon Kanu’s release.”

A police division in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area in Ondo State, has been allegedly set on fire by angry youths.

Naija News learnt that the police station was set on fire following the reported death of a boy in police custody due to alleged torture.

Sources who spoke with TheNation on the development revealed that the protesters carried out the act after learning of the victim’s death, while his friend remained in a coma at a hospital.

In their reaction to the incident, the protesters also set ablaze another building in the area.

In response to the escalating tension, Ondo State Police Commissioner Wilfred Afolabi has departed Akure for Ifon to restore order and prevent further violence in the area.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has raised alarm over an alleged plot by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, to cause chaos and anarchy in the state from Monday, February 17, 2025.

Naija News reports that Adeleke made the allegation during a press conference on Sunday.

The Governor alleged that Oyetola is conspiring with several law enforcement agents, including the State Commissioner of Police and the State Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, to destabilize the state.

According to him, the minister is spearheading moves to enforce a court order that reversed the sacking of local council chairmen elected on the state platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Adeleke clarified that the council chairmen were sacked before he was sworn in as Governor of Osun State, contrary to the lies being peddled that the chairmen and councillors were sacked by his Executive Order.

A recent closed-door meeting between former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta has sparked political intrigue.

However, both parties have dismissed claims that it was part of a plot against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recall that Atiku, accompanied by political heavyweights such as Liyel Imoke, Aminu Tambuwal, and Senator Abdul Ningi, met with Obasanjo for over two hours at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

The meeting, kept under wraps until its conclusion, has fueled speculation about the 2027 presidential election.

According to insiders, Atiku briefed Obasanjo on ongoing consultations with political leaders across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones to create a united front against the APC.

This meeting comes on the heels of Atiku’s speech at a national conference in Abuja, where he called for a consolidated opposition.

Sources noted that Obasanjo, often regarded as a kingmaker in Nigerian politics, played the role of a silent observer during the meeting, listening intently to the team’s report.

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on his 65th birthday amid the barrage of criticisms in recent times.

Naija News reports that the relationship between El-Rufai and Tinubu recently deteriorated as the former Governor has been critical of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and policies, accusing those around the president of playing tribal politics.

However, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Tinubu described El-Rufai as a scholar, administrator and politician.

Tinubu also acknowledged El-Rufai’s contribution to democracy, his meritorious service to the nation, and his mentorship of the younger generation.

The Nigeria Police Force has neutralised seven terrorists and recovered 23 firearms, along with assorted ammunition, in recent operations across the country.

Armed men invaded Gobiraje Village in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State on February 14, 2025, kidnapping a 60-year-old man, Umaru Bawa.

Police operatives trailed the suspects to Tundafari Forest, engaging them in a gun duel. Four terrorists were killed, one was arrested with fatal injuries, and the victim was rescued unhurt. Additionally, ₦3 million paid as ransom was recovered.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, highlighted the Police’s dedication to dismantling criminal networks.

Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun commended the operatives, urging increased intelligence gathering and community engagement.

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points on Sunday following their hard-fought 2-1 victory against struggling Wolves.

Naija News reports that Arne Slot’s team regained momentum following an unexpectedly disappointing week, thanks to Diaz’s first goal of 2025 and another strike from Mohamed Salah.

Diaz scored early in the first half at Anfield to end his goal drought.

This marks his 13th goal of the season after a ten-match stretch without finding the net.

While Diaz faced challenges in scoring, Salah continued his impressive form, converting a penalty just before halftime, bringing his total to 28 goals across all competitions this season.

Matheus Cunha scored for Wolves in the second half, who currently sit fourth from the bottom. Despite appearing fatigued and disjointed in the tense final moments, Liverpool managed to secure a crucial victory.

The Reds had experienced two consecutive matches without a win, suffering a disappointing FA Cup fourth-round defeat to second-tier Plymouth last weekend and enduring a turbulent 2-2 draw against Everton on Wednesday.

In response to Arsenal’s challenge, Liverpool moved closer to equaling the record for the 20th English title.

Having last claimed the Premier League title in 2020, Liverpool is now within reach of the championship if they secure maximum points from their upcoming matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City, followed by a home game against Newcastle in the next ten days.