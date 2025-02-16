Ohanaeze Slams Southeast Governors Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Prolonged Detention

The Apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has issued a scathing rebuke to Southeast Governors over their continued inaction regarding the prolonged incarceration of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Describing the governors’ approach as “playing the ostrich,” Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, lamented that their lethargy is a betrayal of the trust reposed in them by the Igbo populace.

“We call upon these governors to abandon their counterproductive ‘ostrich politics’ and reevaluate their roles as leaders,” Isiguzoro stated. “If there is further hesitation, we will mobilize the electorate to express their discontent through their votes in the upcoming elections.”

The organization expressed solidarity with Kanu’s family, who have accused the governors of reneging on their July 2, 2024, pledge to engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Kanu’s release. “The shocking allegations from Kanu’s family warrant immediate investigation,” Isiguzoro emphasized, adding that Ohanaeze would pursue a “forensic intelligence inquiry” into the matter.

Ohanaeze criticized the governors’ fear of political repercussions, noting that four of the five governors face re-election battles, while one harbors vice presidential ambitions. “The fear of political ramifications underscores a troubling pattern of self-serving politics over communal welfare,” Isiguzoro declared.

Referencing the 2017 court sessions where Senator Enyinnayah Abaribe stood surety for Kanu, Ohanaeze highlighted that psychological scars from that period still influence current leadership decisions.

The group warned that their support for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election hinges on Kanu’s release, asserting that “incessant insecurity challenges plaguing the Southeast will gradually diminish upon Kanu’s release.”

“Ohanaeze pledges absolute commitment to offering ourselves as sureties to President Tinubu. We are prepared to go to great lengths, even sacrificing our personal liberties, to achieve this noble objective,” Isiguzoro affirmed.

The organization urged patience among Igbos while reiterating its readiness to take independent action if the governors fail to engage constructively with the Presidency. “We are confident that unwavering Igbo support can safeguard President Tinubu from northern conspiracies, with Kanu’s release as a reciprocal gesture to the Igbo nation,” Isiguzoro concluded.