Labour Party Will Support Igbos To Win 2027 Presidency – Abure

The Labour Party says it has no regret in fielding a southeasterner in the person of Peter Obi as its 2023 presidential candidate despite agitations for zoning to other regions from some quarters.

This is as it declared readiness to support the Igbos to clinch the 2027 presidential election.

The position of the Labour Party was made known in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, which quoted the National Chairman, Julius Abure, to have made the submission following a rally organized by Southeast LP members living in Abuja ahead of the Area Council election scheduled for early next year.

Abure conveyed the readiness of the party to conduct free, fair, and credible primaries, with no imposition of candidates.

He also described the Igbis as the most united and fearless set of people.

He said: “Before the 2023 general election, I erroneously believed that Igbos were not united. However, after Peter Obi joined the party and I campaigned across the country, I discovered that the Igbos are the most united, most industrious, and most fearless people.

“That is why I have no regrets that, despite all odds, we zoned our 2023 presidential ticket to the Southeast. We decided to wipe the tears of the Igbos, and we courageously did that during the 2023 election.”

Igbos Must Align With Other Regions

Abure, however, urged the Igbo nation to seek alignment with other regions of the country in order to achieve the presidency.

He advised: “The Igbos must return to the drawing board and seek realignment with other sections of the country. History shows that the Yorubas could not attain the presidency until they formed strategic alliances. This is a lesson the Igbos should learn.

“The Igbos need to be strong, firm, and united behind a common leadership. While not everyone will be on the same page, a unity of purpose is critical to realizing the dreams of the Igbos.

“I assure you that the Labour Party is still ready and available to support Ndigbo in their ambition to lead this country,” he added.

The LP National Chairman expressed confidence that the candidates of the party for the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) elections, would emerge victorious.

“The reason why Nigeria and other political parties are in trouble is because leaders often subvert the wishes and aspirations of the people. As National Chairman, I will discourage such practices in our party.

“For the upcoming elections, only party members will decide who represents us,” he assured.