“Wisdom Has Clearly Eluded You’ – APC Fires Back At Tambuwal Over “Stomach Infrastructure” Defection Claims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has attacked former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal over claims that most defections to the party are because of stomach infrastructure.

The party submitted that as a serial defector himself, Tambuwal has no moral right to talk about defections.

Naija News recalls Tambuwal had during the maiden Northwest Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Saturday, criticized defectors who joined the ruling APC, labelling their motives as selfish.

He also lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of incompetence and insensitivity amidst prevailing economic hardships.

In response, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Sunday, recalled the political journies of Tambuwal from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007, back to the ANPP, then to the PDP, decamping to the APC in 2014, and finally returning to the PDP in 2018.

He said the saying that those who live in glass houses don’t throw stones has obviously eluded Tambuwal.

Morka said the former Governor’s gale of defections is purely based on his own stomach infrastructure.

The statement reads: “Riled by the gale of defection plaguing his decimated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto South, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, opined that the development was only driven by “stomach infrastructure” as, in his warped view, no politician with conscience would join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“There remains profound wisdom in the saying that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones. That wisdom has clearly eluded Tambuwal, a notorious and vainglorious party defector. Evidently, his comments more aptly characterized his own convoluted record of defections from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007 and back to ANPP and then off to the PDP, and decamping in 2014 to APC and finally crawling back to PDP, ignominiously, in 2018.

“By his assertions, Tambuwal’s itinerant defections were in chase of “stomach infrastructure”, purely self-serving and without any conscience. A wandering politician like Tambuwal lacks the moral turpitude to comment on the intentions of politicians who have defected from a crisis-ridden PDP to our great Party.”

Why Politicians Are Trooping To APC

Contrary to Tambuwal’s submissions, Morka said the members of the PDP and other opposition members are joining the APC because of the good works of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the leaders of the PDP including Tambuwal and Atiku Abubakar should rather focus on repairing the damaged image of their party.

“Many of the defectors have offered this as the raison d’etre for their defection, quite apart from the fact that the PDP is in a state of bedlam, and is now an unrecognizable shadow of its old self.”

“Recently, for the first time in many years, on President Tinubu’s vigilant watch, the country has surpassed its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC’s) quota of 1.5 mbpd. This remarkable feat is attributable to a combination of factors, from vastly improved security to purpose-driven oil sector reforms.

“Similarly, the country has recorded consistent trade surpluses; increased Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs); high yielding stock market; enhanced foreign reserve and numerous other indices of a steadily rebounding economy.

“Instead of begrudging citizens for exercising their fundamental freedom of association, Tambuwal and fellow political villains, like former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, should accept responsibility for the political carnage in the PDP, apologize to their members and maintain a humble and penitent disposition going forward,” Morka submitted.