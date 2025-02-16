Angry Protesters Set Police Station, House On Fire In Ondo

A police division in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area in Ondo State, has been allegedly set on fire by angry youths.

Naija News learnt that the police station was set on fire following the reported death of a boy in police custody due to alleged torture.

Sources who spoke with TheNation on the development revealed that the protesters carried out the act after learning of the victim’s death, while his friend remained in a coma at a hospital.

In their reaction to the incident, the protesters also set ablaze another building in the area.

In response to the escalating tension, Ondo State Police Commissioner Wilfred Afolabi has departed Akure for Ifon to restore order and prevent further violence in the area.

In other news, the Nigeria Police Force has neutralised seven terrorists and recovered 23 firearms, along with assorted ammunition, in recent operations across the country.

Armed men invaded Gobiraje Village in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State on February 14, 2025, kidnapping a 60-year-old man, Umaru Bawa.

Police operatives trailed the suspects to Tundafari Forest, engaging them in a gun duel. Four terrorists were killed, one was arrested with fatal injuries, and the victim was rescued unhurt. Additionally, ₦3 million paid as ransom was recovered.