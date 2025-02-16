Fresh Details Emerge On Atiku, Obasanjo Closed-Door Meeting In Abeokuta

A recent closed-door meeting between former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta has sparked political intrigue.

However, both parties have dismissed claims that it was part of a plot against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recall that Atiku, accompanied by political heavyweights such as Liyel Imoke, Aminu Tambuwal, and Senator Abdul Ningi, met with Obasanjo for over two hours at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

The meeting, kept under wraps until its conclusion, has fueled speculation about the 2027 presidential election.

While addressing the media after the meeting, both Obasanjo and Atiku insisted that the discussion was unrelated to politics or the upcoming general election.

However, sources close to both camps revealed to Nigerian Tribune that the primary focus was on forging a broad-based coalition to challenge the APC in 2027.

Mobilizing For 2027 Presidential Election

According to insiders, Atiku briefed Obasanjo on ongoing consultations with political leaders across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones to create a united front against the APC.

This meeting comes on the heels of Atiku’s speech at a national conference in Abuja, where he called for a consolidated opposition.

Sources noted that Obasanjo, often regarded as a kingmaker in Nigerian politics, played the role of a silent observer during the meeting, listening intently to the team’s report.

“Obasanjo was categorical that Atiku did not come to discuss his ambition but to report on the coalition efforts to move Nigeria forward,” said a close aide.

The former president reportedly emphasized that the coalition’s objective is national progress rather than individual political ambitions.

As Nigeria heads towards another election cycle, the meeting signals potential shifts in the political landscape, with key opposition figures seemingly laying the groundwork for 2027.

While Obasanjo remains non-committal on endorsing any candidate, his involvement in opposition strategies could significantly influence the electoral process.