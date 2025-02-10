Atiku, Tambuwal, Ningi, Imoke In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has led a delegation to meet with his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, as politicians begin preparation for the 2027 election.

Naija News learnt that Atiku’s entourage includes former Governors of Cross River and Sokoto States, Liyel Imoke, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the delegates were received by Obasanjo’s ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, at the hilltop residence of the former Nigerian leader in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

At the time of filing this report, the agenda of the meeting was not known.

However, the meeting comes amid plans by opposition politicians to map out strategies to trounce the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and win the 2027 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has cautioned that funds allocated to Nigeria’s health sector in the 2025 Budget must not suffer the same fate as past public funds allegedly swallowed by animals such as snakes, termites, gorillas, and monkeys.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has earmarked $1.07 billion for the primary healthcare sector, in addition to ₦2.48 trillion initially proposed for healthcare in the 2025 Budget.

Naija News recalls that in recent years, reports of missing government funds blamed on bizarre circumstances have surfaced, with little to no investigations or accountability.

In a statement he personally signed released on Sunday, Atiku stressed that with dwindling national resources and the withdrawal of foreign support for key healthcare services, every kobo allocated to the health sector must be properly utilized.

The former Vice President criticized the lack of transparency in the government’s plans for spending these funds.