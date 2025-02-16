EPL: Liverpool Keeps Title Hope Alive After Hard-fought Victory Against Wolves

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points on Sunday following their hard-fought 2-1 victory against struggling Wolves.

Naija News reports that Arne Slot’s team regained momentum following an unexpectedly disappointing week, thanks to Diaz’s first goal of 2025 and another strike from Mohamed Salah.

Diaz scored early in the first half at Anfield to end his goal drought.

This marks his 13th goal of the season after a ten-match stretch without finding the net.

While Diaz faced challenges in scoring, Salah continued his impressive form, converting a penalty just before halftime, bringing his total to 28 goals across all competitions this season.

Matheus Cunha scored for Wolves in the second half, who currently sit fourth from the bottom. Despite appearing fatigued and disjointed in the tense final moments, Liverpool managed to secure a crucial victory.

The Reds had experienced two consecutive matches without a win, suffering a disappointing FA Cup fourth-round defeat to second-tier Plymouth last weekend and enduring a turbulent 2-2 draw against Everton on Wednesday.

In response to Arsenal’s challenge, Liverpool moved closer to equaling the record for the 20th English title.

Having last claimed the Premier League title in 2020, Liverpool is now within reach of the championship if they secure maximum points from their upcoming matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City, followed by a home game against Newcastle in the next ten days.