‘Oyetola Has Concluded Plans To Create Chaos, Anarchy In Osun’ – Adeleke Raises Alarm

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has raised alarm over an alleged plot by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, to cause chaos and anarchy in the state from Monday, February 17, 2025.

Naija News reports that Adeleke made the allegation during a press conference on Sunday.

The Governor alleged that Oyetola is conspiring with several law enforcement agents, including the State Commissioner of Police and the State Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, to destabilize the state.

According to him, the minister is spearheading moves to enforce a court order that reversed the sacking of local council chairmen elected on the state platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Adeleke clarified that the council chairmen were sacked before he was sworn in as Governor of Osun State, contrary to the lies being peddled that the chairmen and councillors were sacked by his Executive Order.

He said: “I called this press conference to alert the national and global audience about a deliberate plot to create chaos and anarchy in Osun State.

“I invite you all to expose a fascist anti-democratic agenda designed to enforce a non-existing court judgment on our local governments.

“This evil plot is being spearheaded by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola in active collaboration with the Osun state Commissioner of Police, the Osun state Director of DSS and the State Commandant of the Civil Defense Corps.

“Before I continue this address, let me affirm that I know Mr. President to be a true democrat, a lover of rule of law, and a believer in the sanctity of the judicial process.

“I know, as a matter of fact, that Mr. President will never authorise a dictatorial violation of the constitution irrespective of who is involved. It is crucial to add that Mr. President will never support any action that is capable of generating bloodbath and bloodshed.

“I, however, regret to inform Mr. President and the public that Mr Gboyega Oyetola has concluded an arrangement to cause mayhem in Osun State starting from Monday.

“He is issuing illegal directives to security operatives to enforce illegality simply because he is the nephew of Mr. President.

“I chose to alert the nation before my people are killed or maimed by a minister dropping the name of Mr. President in connivance with the Osun State security operatives obeying unlawful orders.

“The bone of contention is the brazen effrontery to return to office council chairmen sacked by a subsisting court judgment using a different court decision, which has no consequential order.

“Let me make it clear that the said council chairmen were sacked before I was sworn in as governor of Osun State, contrary to the lies being peddled, that the chairmen and councilors were sacked by my Executive Order.”